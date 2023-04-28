Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average is $175.99. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $201.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

