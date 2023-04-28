KeyCorp Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.