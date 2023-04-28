RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

RediShred Capital Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

