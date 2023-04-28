Canadian National Railway Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$168.59.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$160.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

