General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

GE stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3,268.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

