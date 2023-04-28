American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

