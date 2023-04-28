Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Acme United Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.89.
Acme United Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.