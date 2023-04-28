Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
