Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

