Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
AIRI opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89.
About Air Industries Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.