Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE APT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $4.99.
About Alpha Pro Tech
