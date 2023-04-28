Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE APT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $4.99.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. engages in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.