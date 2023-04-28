AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT Raised to $19.00 at SVB Securities

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Securities from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 438.24% from the company’s previous close.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

AlloVir stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,973 shares of company stock worth $37,000. Company insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AlloVir by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

