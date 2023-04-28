Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 249.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

LON:BSE opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £125.08 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.90. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.26).

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

