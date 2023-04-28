ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.76% from the company’s previous close.
ActiveOps Trading Down 1.2 %
ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.01) on Wednesday. ActiveOps has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.44 million, a PE ratio of -2,012.50 and a beta of 0.09.
ActiveOps Company Profile
