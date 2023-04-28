Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 84 ($1.05).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 69.10 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 969.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.63. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.03 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($28,356.44). In related news, insider Carol Hui acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,734.48). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($28,356.44). 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

