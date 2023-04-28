Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

AAN opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

