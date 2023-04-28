The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Head to Head Review

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $21.85 billion 1.00 $1.82 billion $5.45 12.83 Lemonade $256.70 million 2.85 -$297.80 million ($4.61) -2.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.12% 18.15% 3.44% Lemonade -116.01% -33.69% -18.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 6 7 0 2.54 Lemonade 2 3 0 0 1.60

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 93.35%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Lemonade on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products. The Personal Lines segment offers standard automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverage to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident, and disability coverage, as well as group retiree health and voluntary benefits. The Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management and administrative services. The corporate segment includes corporate category discontinued operations, reserves for run-off structured settlement, and terminal funding agree

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

