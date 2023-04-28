Financial Analysis: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sema4 has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and Xcelerate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 886.92%. Given Sema4’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and Xcelerate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $231.15 million 0.44 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.29 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

