Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Critical Survey

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudbay Minerals and Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $10.47, suggesting a potential upside of 110.71%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Lithium.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 4.82% 1.70% 0.61% Lithium N/A -78.22% -38.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 0.89 $70.38 million $0.26 19.12 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.42 million ($0.02) -6.00

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Lithium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

