Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $73.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

