DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Critical Comparison

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 2 5 5 0 2.25

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $40.54, suggesting a potential upside of 23.59%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $416.18 million 0.56 $16.59 million N/A N/A DigitalOcean $576.32 million 5.07 -$24.28 million ($0.23) -142.60

This table compares Sify Technologies and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sify Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 2.04% 13.97% 4.01% DigitalOcean -4.21% -2.36% -0.19%

Risk and Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats DigitalOcean on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

