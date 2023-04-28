Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) & Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Head to Head Analysis

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $19.74 million 0.17 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -3.80 Atlas Lithium $6,765.00 32,539.61 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Sands and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.43%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Select Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -4.38% -14.64% -5.09% Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33%

Summary

Select Sands beats Atlas Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

