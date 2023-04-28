Head-To-Head Contrast: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) versus Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -34.50% -32.22% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -445.38% -103.02%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anavex Life Sciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 420.15%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.50%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.65) -12.60 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 147.41 -$23.71 million ($0.90) -9.49

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

