Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of VALU opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Value Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.