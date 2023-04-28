Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of VALU opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
