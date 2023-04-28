Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.74.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.
