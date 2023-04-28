Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

Featured Articles

