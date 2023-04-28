StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

