The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.