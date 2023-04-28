Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.