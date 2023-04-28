Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.06.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
