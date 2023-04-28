Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.