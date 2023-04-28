Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.