Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
