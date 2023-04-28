Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.