Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $149.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.