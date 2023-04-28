ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

