StockNews.com Downgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

