Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $53.77

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.