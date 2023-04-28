Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $16.67

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a positive return on equity of 45.33%. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

