Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $17.73

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

