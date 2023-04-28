Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $17.73

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.
AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 61,901 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
