Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $181.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.94.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Baidu by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $17,703,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

