Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $99.43

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ACM opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,056,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AECOM by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

