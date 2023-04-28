Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $109.63

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.63.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

