Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) PT at $56.20

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

MMP stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

