Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,341 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

