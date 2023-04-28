AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $59.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.