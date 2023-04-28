S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $394.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $355.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.58.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

