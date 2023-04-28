The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $13.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Western Union Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

