Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT at $120.64

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

