Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,436.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15,436.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.35) to £160 ($199.83) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($189.17) to £161.16 ($201.27) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($201.07) to £164 ($204.82) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($198.58) to £151 ($188.58) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

