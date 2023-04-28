Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $128.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.54.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Celanese Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CE opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 131.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

