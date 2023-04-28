Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $193.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 30.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,831,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after acquiring an additional 247,119 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

