StockNews.com Downgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.98%. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

