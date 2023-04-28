StockNews.com Upgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Buy

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.70. Medpace has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 273,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Medpace by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 218,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,977,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

